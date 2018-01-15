VIDEO: “You're acting like an EXO-L” BTS Fans Insult EXO-L's…ARMY vs. EXO-L Fan War Breaks Out

BTS ARMY and EXO-L got into a fan war, after a clip of BTS fans ridiculing EXO fans surfaced online.

"BTS fans were also insulting EXO," claimed EXO fans.

The said clip was uploaded on the evening of January 12, a day before BTS' 4th official fan meeting at the Gocheok Skydome in Seoul.

While fans were lining up to purchase the limited edition BTS merchandise, they got into a bit of a quarrel amongst themselves.

"Just stop supporting BTS already, you're being like an EXO-L," were the words spoken by one BTS fan to another BTS fan, which was apparently supported by other BTS fans in the vicinity.

Unfortunately, this heated exchange among BTS fans was uploaded on the internet, only to be deleted hours later.

The BTS fan responsible for the disparaging remarks posted an apology on social media, which read: "I think I badmouthed the entire EXO fandom based on the behavior of only a few. I would like to apologize to EXO fans for my words."

But the controversy did not end there.

"BTS fans weren't just insulting EXO-L's, they were insulting EXO," claimed EXO fans in reference to the word "potato head" uttered by the BTS fan, which is used a derogatory word used to mock D.O. of EXO who had to shave his head for his role in the TV series.

ARMYs had something to say, however: "The BTS fan in question already apologized and they make up only a fraction of the entire BTS fandom."

EXO has dominated the K-pop boy band market in and out of Korea for the past four years. BTS has risen as a contender to EXO's place as No.1 over the past year, which is why disputes between the two fandoms often break out.

By Arin Kim and Grace voomvoomk@gmail.com

