BTS·EXO·BLACKPINK…Aww-inducing Photos from Top K-pop Stars' Babyhood

V of BTS (left), Chen of EXO (right)
SBS revealed baby photos of some of the hottest K-pop stars at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017 which aired live on Christmas.
Though taken more than a decade ago, some are instantly recognizable - just babyfied versions of what they look like now.
Check out the aww-inducing photos below!
Photos from K-pop Idols' Babyhood
V of BTS in 1996, 2 years old ⓒ SBS
Chen of EXO in 1996, 5 years old ⓒ SBS
Ong Seong-woo of Wanna One in 2000, 6 years old ⓒ SBS
Park Ji-hoon of Wanna One in 2010, 12 years old ⓒ SBS
Dahyun of TWICE in 2001, 4 years old ⓒ SBS
Momo of TWICE in 2003, 8 years old ⓒ SBS
Yook Sung-jae of BTOB in 2001, 7 years old ⓒ SBS
Wendy of Red Velvet in 1997, 4 years old ⓒ SBS
Baekhyun of EXO in 1994, 3 years old ⓒ SBS
Sunmi in 1996, 5 years old ⓒ SBS
Lee Seung-hoon of Winner in 1999, 8 years old ⓒ SBS
Rosé of Red Velvet in 1999, 3 years old ⓒ SBS
Jin of BTS in 1996, 5 years old ⓒ SBS
