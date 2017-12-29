BTS·EXO·BLACKPINK…Aww-inducing Photos from Top K-pop Stars' Babyhood

SBS revealed baby photos of some of the hottest K-pop stars at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017 which aired live on Christmas.

Adorbsies!

Though taken more than a decade ago, some are instantly recognizable - just babyfied versions of what they look like now.

Check out the aww-inducing photos below!

Photos from K-pop Idols' Babyhood

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

