BTS·EXO·BLACKPINK…Aww-inducing Photos from Top K-pop Stars' Babyhood

V of BTS (left), Chen of EXO (right)

SBS revealed baby photos of some of the hottest K-pop stars at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017 which aired live on Christmas.

Adorbsies!

Though taken more than a decade ago, some are instantly recognizable - just babyfied versions of what they look like now.

Check out the aww-inducing photos below!

Photos from K-pop Idols' Babyhood

V of BTS in 1996, 2 years old ⓒ SBS

Chen of EXO in 1996, 5 years old ⓒ SBS

Ong Seong-woo of Wanna One in 2000, 6 years old ⓒ SBS

Park Ji-hoon of Wanna One in 2010, 12 years old ⓒ SBS

Dahyun of TWICE in 2001, 4 years old ⓒ SBS

Momo of TWICE in 2003, 8 years old ⓒ SBS

Yook Sung-jae of BTOB in 2001, 7 years old ⓒ SBS

Wendy of Red Velvet in 1997, 4 years old ⓒ SBS

Baekhyun of EXO in 1994, 3 years old ⓒ SBS

Sunmi in 1996, 5 years old ⓒ SBS

Lee Seung-hoon of Winner in 1999, 8 years old ⓒ SBS

Rosé of Red Velvet in 1999, 3 years old ⓒ SBS

Jin of BTS in 1996, 5 years old ⓒ SBS

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

