PARK BO-GUM·SONG JOONG-KI…Superstar Line-up for KBS Drama Awards 2017

ⓒ KBS

KBS Drama Awards is just around the corner to finish off the year strong.

There is no shortage of A-list stars at KBS Drama Awards 2017.

On December 31, an array of A-list stars are scheduled to attend the yearly Drama Awards.

Kim Ji-won and Park Seo-joon who played lead roles in Fight for My Way, and Jang Na-ra and Son Ho-jun of Confession Couple, and Namkoong Min of Good Manager are lined up as possible awardees.

Instagram @min_namkoong

Instagram @geewonii

Also, the male and female lead roles played by Yoon Hyun-min and Jung Ryeo-won in Witch at Court, Kim Yeong-cheol and Lee Yoo-ri of My Father Is Strange, and Shin Hye-sun of My Golden Life are competing for this year's award.

Instagram @leeyuri007

KBS Drama Awards has rounded up a host of top stars as presenters of awards as well.

ⓒ KBS

ⓒ KBS

Song Joong-ki who played the lead in Descendants of the Sun, Love in the Moonlight co-stars Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung, Cheese in the Trap star Seo Kang-joon, TWICE Jeongyeon's sister Gong Seung-yeon, Kim So-hyun of Moon Embracing the Sun, and more will present the awards.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

