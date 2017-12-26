1 읽는 중

36 VIDEOS Of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' Live Performance

중앙일보

입력

BTS performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS and Naver.

The K-pop stars performed not only their hits, but renditions of pieces of K-pop legends and fellow artists as well.

BTS, EXO, IU, BLACKPINK... Who was the best?

Some performances were unique, to have been performed only on '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' with BTS singing Christmas songs and individual members from many groups selected and put together to perform a special stage.

Here are videos of last night's '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon!' Click to see your favorite artist perform.

GFriend's 'Fingertip'


IU's 'Now'

GFriend's 'Love Whisper'


GOT7 X NCT 127's cover of 'Hey, Come On!' originally performed by Shinhwa


BLACKPINK's cover of 'So Hot' by Wonder Girls


BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last'


TWICE's rendition of 'NOW' by Fin.K.L 


BTS recommends Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'


NCT127's 'Cherry Bomb Remix'


GOT7's 'You Are'


Heize's 'Don't know you'


Heize's 'Star'


Lee Juck's 'Compass'


WannaOne's 'Burn It Up'


WannaOne's 'Energetic'


Lee Juck X Heize's duet on 'Snail 2017' originally performed by Panic


IU X You Hee-yeol's duet on 'My Love By My Side' by Kim Hyun-sik


Special stage of 'Butterfly' performed by TWICE Jihyo, BTOB's Yook Sung-jae, BLACKPINK's Rose, GFriend's Yuju, and WannaOne's Kim Jae-hwan


Uhm Jung-hwa's 'Ending Credit'


Uhm Jung-hwa X Sunmi's sexy rendition of Uhm Jung-hwa's 'Poison'


Red Velvet's 'Peek-A-Boo'

Red Velvet members wear black with regards to Jonghyun's death.

BTOB's 'Missing You'


Red Velvet's 'Red Flavor'


WINNER's rendition of BIGBANG's 'Haru Haru'


Sunmi's 'Gashina'


WannaOne's cover on K-pop first generation artist H.O.T's 'We Are the Future'


WINNER's 'REALLY REALLY'


TWICE's 'Heart Shaker'


TWICE's Likey


BTS' 'MIC DROP'


EXO's 'KO KO BOP'


BTS' 'DNA'


EXO's 'Run This'


BTS' 'NOT TODAY'


EXO's 'Power'

EXO closed '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' with its powerful performance.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

