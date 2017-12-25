1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Hot Debate Over SEUNGRI's Instagram Post Linked To JONGHYUN's Death

중앙일보

입력

Seungri's photo of an ordinary ramen store has stirred up a debate among netizens.

Was Seungri inconsiderate?

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

On December 19, Seungri posted a photo on Instagram, sharing updates of his ramen franchise. Seungri stated, "Aori Ramen's 19th restaurant is open."

However, some netizens left chastising comments, asserting that promotional posts are disrespectful considering Jonghyun's recent death.

TRANSLATION: &#34;I know it&#39;s wrong to coerce someone into grieving, but you could have announced the opening a few days later, considering that you at least knew Jonghyun as a fellow artist and a friend of the same age, and as someone who&#39;s been in the entertainment field longer. I&#39;m a bit disappointed at the situation here.&#34; Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

TRANSLATION: &#34;I know it&#39;s wrong to coerce someone into grieving, but you could have announced the opening a few days later, considering that you at least knew Jonghyun as a fellow artist and a friend of the same age, and as someone who&#39;s been in the entertainment field longer. I&#39;m a bit disappointed at the situation here.&#34; Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

TRANSLATION: &#34;Dear Seungri... I think deleting the post would be better. Maybe you haven&#39;t seen the news yet but the post seems inappropriate amidst everyone grieving for Jonghyun. Perhaps the post should be pushed back a few days after the sadness goes away a bit? It&#39;s not like Jonghyun was a nobody to you, and the post could hurt those who cherish Jonghyun, thus you should delete the post.&#34; Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

TRANSLATION: &#34;Dear Seungri... I think deleting the post would be better. Maybe you haven&#39;t seen the news yet but the post seems inappropriate amidst everyone grieving for Jonghyun. Perhaps the post should be pushed back a few days after the sadness goes away a bit? It&#39;s not like Jonghyun was a nobody to you, and the post could hurt those who cherish Jonghyun, thus you should delete the post.&#34; Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

TRANSLATION: &#34;Dear Seungri, if you haven&#39;t seen the news already, go ahead and look it up. If you&#39;ve seen the news, taking into consideration that you guys are in the same field, the post seems untimely. It&#39;s not that important, and why not offer your condolences as a colleague.&#34; Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

TRANSLATION: &#34;Dear Seungri, if you haven&#39;t seen the news already, go ahead and look it up. If you&#39;ve seen the news, taking into consideration that you guys are in the same field, the post seems untimely. It&#39;s not that important, and why not offer your condolences as a colleague.&#34; Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Many fired back as well. "You shouldn't force people to be sad" "If you want to cherish someone, you do it alone. You have no right to impose someone to feel the same way." "You shouldn't set the bar too high for Seungri just because he's a public figure" were some comments left.

Now, there are more comments defending Seungri's actions rather than criticizing ones.

The controversy has spread out to a number of online communities. Web users reacted "You don't have to flaunt your grievances. Criticizing Seungri is going a bit overboard" "You need to put the bread on the table. Who can blame a guy trying to make a living."

Take a look for yourself at Seungri's Instagram post in question.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT