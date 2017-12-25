Hot Debate Over SEUNGRI's Instagram Post Linked To JONGHYUN's Death

Seungri's photo of an ordinary ramen store has stirred up a debate among netizens.

Was Seungri inconsiderate?

On December 19, Seungri posted a photo on Instagram, sharing updates of his ramen franchise. Seungri stated, "Aori Ramen's 19th restaurant is open."

However, some netizens left chastising comments, asserting that promotional posts are disrespectful considering Jonghyun's recent death.

Many fired back as well. "You shouldn't force people to be sad" "If you want to cherish someone, you do it alone. You have no right to impose someone to feel the same way." "You shouldn't set the bar too high for Seungri just because he's a public figure" were some comments left.

Now, there are more comments defending Seungri's actions rather than criticizing ones.

The controversy has spread out to a number of online communities. Web users reacted "You don't have to flaunt your grievances. Criticizing Seungri is going a bit overboard" "You need to put the bread on the table. Who can blame a guy trying to make a living."

Take a look for yourself at Seungri's Instagram post in question.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

