BTS˙EXO˙TWICE…Top-tier Groups Lined Up for “MBC Gayo Daejejun 2017”

The lineup for the yearly MBC Gayo Daejejun: The FAN 2017 is now final and it is nothing short of top-tier. The year's festival is themed "everyone's a fan of someone."

From the hosts to the performers, the show will be filled with A-list stars.

Astro, B.A.P, BtoB, BTS, EXO, GOT7, NCT127, TEEN TOP, VIXX, Wanna One, WINNER, Monsta X, Sechs Kies, and Seventeen are the fourteen boy bands lined up for the big music festival.

Apink, EXID, GFRIEND, Lovelyz, Mamamoo, PRISTIN, Red Velvet, TWICE, and WJSN are girl groups scheduled to perform.

Solo participants include Hyuna, Hwang Chi-yeul, Sunmi, and Zion. T.

Yoona of Girls' Generation, Suho of EXO, and Cha Eun-woo of Astro will co-host the event.

This year's Gayo Daejejun will air live on December 31 at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan. Fans will be able to tune into the broadcast real-time via the MBC mobile application.

