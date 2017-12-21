1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS˙EXO˙TWICE…Top-tier Groups Lined Up for “MBC Gayo Daejejun 2017”

중앙일보

입력

Xiumin of EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment (left), Kang Daniel of Wanna One ⓒ YMC Entertainment (center), V of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment (right)

Xiumin of EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment (left), Kang Daniel of Wanna One ⓒ YMC Entertainment (center), V of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment (right)

The lineup for the yearly MBC Gayo Daejejun: The FAN 2017 is now final and it is nothing short of top-tier. The year's festival is themed "everyone's a fan of someone."

From the hosts to the performers, the show will be filled with A-list stars.

TWICE ⓒ JYP Entertainment

TWICE ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Astro, B.A.P, BtoB, BTS, EXO, GOT7, NCT127, TEEN TOP, VIXX, Wanna One, WINNER, Monsta X, Sechs Kies, and Seventeen are the fourteen boy bands lined up for the big music festival.

BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Apink, EXID, GFRIEND, Lovelyz, Mamamoo, PRISTIN, Red Velvet, TWICE, and WJSN are girl groups scheduled to perform.

Solo participants include Hyuna, Hwang Chi-yeul, Sunmi, and Zion. T.

Yoona of Girls' Generation, Suho of EXO, and Cha Eun-woo of Astro will co-host the event.

EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment

EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment

This year's Gayo Daejejun will air live on December 31 at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan. Fans will be able to tune into the broadcast real-time via the MBC mobile application.

Red Velvet ⓒ SM Entertainment

Red Velvet ⓒ SM Entertainment

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT