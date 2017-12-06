OFFICIAL: "Superstar K" Couple Park Bo-ram and Seo In-guk Dating

It's official: former 'Superstar K' contestants Seo In-guk and Park Bo-ram are dating.

To avoid being in the spotlight, they met in private.

"You can tell In-guk has fallen head over heels for Bo-ram. Although he is going through some difficult times himself, he always puts Bo-ram before himself," told a source close to the couple. "He's the kind of guy who never turns down a call from his girlfriend, anytime, anywhere. We hope people would be supportive of their relationship," he added.

Seo debuted through season 1 of the audition show 'Superstar K' broadcast on Mnet.

Park appeared in the second season of the show, where she was a major candidate.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

