Take Some Style Tips from IU and Nail the Christmas Party Look

Many would point to IU's 4th mini album 'Twenty-three' as the turning point in her career. 2015 is the year her style started to change dramatically.

If you needed any makeup inspiration, here's an idea.

IU debuted as a teenager, and she has played up the schoolgirl feel as her styling concept for many years. She succeeded in changing her image with a makeup look known as 'the wet look' which she popularized.

The step-by-step tutorial for 'the wet look' was introduced on the fashion magazine ELLE.

Odile Gilbert, a hair stylist from France, told ELLE that creating 'the wet look' is done by covering the hair with oil or serum from root to end, and then fixing each strand of hair with hair gel. The makeup artist and beauty director Tom Pecheux added that the key is to finish up the look with a smudged smokey eye.

Try IU's 'wet look' this Christmas to complete your holiday party look!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

