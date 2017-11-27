List of Celebs Charmed by BTS V into Friendship

1 읽는 중

BTS V has a number of celebrity friendships, such a number that fans jokingly describe V to become friends with anyone within his mile radius.

[photo from Twitter]

[photo from Twitter]

Here's a list of V's surprisingly wide range of celebrity friendships.

Even haters cannot resist him!

1. Actress Ha Ji Won

On Sep. 18, Ha Ji Won posted a photo of her having brunch with V. She commented, "Time flies when having brunch over talks of photography and art. Wishing the best for 'DNA' and BTS, getting hotter and hotter every day."

[photo from Instagram @hajiwon1023]

[photo from Instagram @hajiwon1023]


2. Actor Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon posted a photo of him and V doing a fist bump. He commented, "I knew I was going to watch [the movie] once more, but I didn't think it was going to be with V. What a sweetie."

[photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013]

[photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013]

V and Park Seo Joon starred side by side in the TV drama 'Hwarang.'

3. Actor Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum and V are well-known best friends. They frequently travel together, posting photos on their social media account. Fans feast their eyes on the two of them in the same frame.

[photo from Twitter]

[photo from Twitter]

[photo from BTS Twitter]

[photo from BTS Twitter]

4. Rapper Jang Moon Bok

'Produce 101's Jang Moon Bok revealed his friendship with V when he posted V's album cover on Instagram, stating that "Taehyung's cover on 'Hwarang: The Beginning' is really good. I've always got your back bro!"

[photo from Instagram @check_h.p]

[photo from Instagram @check_h.p]

[photo from Instagram @check_h.p]

[photo from Instagram @check_h.p]

In a previous interview, he shared his first encounter with V. "We met in the restroom, although we were in different classes. Out of the blue, he spoke to me, saying that he enjoyed watching 'Superstar K.' We soon became friends afterward."

5. Actor Sung Dong-il

Sung Dong-il facetimed V for a BTS boy fan in the U.S. in tvN's entertainment show 'Change the Class' aired last June.

[photo from tvN &#39;Change the Class&#39;]

[photo from tvN &#39;Change the Class&#39;]

[photo from tvN &#39;Change the Class&#39;]

[photo from tvN &#39;Change the Class&#39;]

The fanboy was ecstatic, and Sung Dong-il affectionately told V "Taehyung, you're really popular."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

