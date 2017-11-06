We Can't Stop Staring at the Photos of This EXO Member's "Barbie-Perfect" Hair

Thick and luscious hair is often an object of envy.

This year's most beautiful hair award goes to Sehun.

One EXO member’s unusually gorgeous hair has caught the attention of the fans. An avalanche of photos of his glossy hair in motion is flooding online.

The youngest of EXO, Sehun, is often cited as having the most beautiful hair.

His hair, as captured in the photos below, is almost Barbie-perfect. Fans even compared his full hair to a cosmetic brush.

Sehun may be the number one contender for the "Most Beautiful Hair" award (if such a thing existed)!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

