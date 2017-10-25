Confessions of K-Pop Stars: How Suzy and G-Dragon Really Feel

Although Suzy and G-Dragon both enjoy wild popularity at the top of their careers, their lives aren't laden with unicorns and rainbows as one might presume. While everything seems glitzy and glamorous on stage, the words of the songs they sing disclose a gloomier sentiment.

“I do think I should be incredibly happy…”

1. Suzy - Pretending to be Happy (2017)

On October 14, Suzy made appearance on 'JYP's Party People' broadcast on SBS and shared her feelings frankly.

"I do think I should be incredibly happy, but there is no one true path to happiness. That's why it's difficult," said the singer-turned-actress. "When there are things that deserve celebration like when I win an award, I should be very happy and overjoyed, but [instead] I think to myself, why don't I feel happier? I try to think about what makes me happy and it scares me that I can't be free from the public gaze and the stories that I hear," she added.

Suzy made a similar confession in her song Pretending to be Happy released in January, 2017.

There is this secret that I couldn't tell anyone/ Although I smile, and although everyone may see me looking happy/ I'm scared of the people looking at me, of the things they say about me/ I hate that I'm pretending to be happy, and happier still.

The lyrics tell how she isn't happy unlike how she may seem on the outside. At times the gaze and the expectation of those around can be burdensome.

2. G-Dragon - A Boy (2009)

On October 12, G-Dragon revealed the behind-the-scenes video clip of his concert tours around the world, 'ACT III, M.O.T.T.E" on his instagram. The clip shows G-Dragon at a medical check-up getting an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan and more.

When commented on his health, he complains. "It's not like I want to be in bad health. It's absurd to tell me to look after my health when they jam-packs my schedule like this." He explained further that "it makes [him] go insane" and that "sometimes the burden of being G-Dragon wears [him] out."

In his first album released in 2009, G-Dragon lays bare a more candid side of him.

People tell me that they want to be me, that I've got so much, that stars have it easy. Walk in my shoes for a day. You will see that everything's not what it seems like.

Stars may seem like they have everything, but as the cliché goes, everyone has his or her burden.