[명화로 영어 배우기 ‘아트 잉글리시’] 클로드 모네의 ‘봄’

Appreciation Guide

Have your child feel the springtime by looking at the colors and the brightness of the picture.

Observe the sunlight through the spring leaves with your child in the park.

About the Artist

Claude Monet (1840 – 1926) was a founder of French Impressionist painting. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of his painting Impression, Sunrise (1874). He painted the same scene many times in order to capture the changing of light and the passing of the seasons.