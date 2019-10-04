1 읽는 중

What BTS JIMIN Did During His Vacation in Paris

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

During BTS' hard-earned break, Jimin visited Paris, France. Much to the delight of ARMYs, Jimin has kindly posted photos of himself during his vacation!

Check out Jimin's pictures that practically scream boyfriend material

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

This is a cute photo of Jimin pretending to hold a balloon drawn on the wall. It was taken in front of a shop called Ets ELIE, which does repair work for electricity and light bulbs. Its address is 1 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, and the shop can be found near the Metro station Saint-Sébastien - Froissart, Paris.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

This photo was taken in front of Galerie Perrotin Paris, a contemporary art museum. It is located at 76 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

The combination of Jimin and cute cats never fails.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Jimin looks like a model in these black and white photos taken in the streets of Paris. Where can I buy this photo book please?

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

This photo of Jimin with the Eiffel tower is my personal favorite. He's perfect boyfriend material!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Even during his vacation, Jimin doesn't forget his fans. How can ARMYs not love him?

Check out BTS' official twitter for more photos and pick your own personal favorite. Also, if you get a change to visit Paris, why don't you visit these places and take pictures like Jimin?

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

