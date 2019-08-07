1 읽는 중

MONSTA X Is Going To Appear On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter @OfficialMonstaX

Photo from Twitter @OfficialMonstaX

Another 7 member-ed K-pop group is taking the United States by storm.
Monsta X is going to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow on August 8th!
What exciting news.

Monsta X is really going places! Jimmy Kimmel And the Teen Choice Awards?!

For those of you who don't know much about American late night shows, Jimmy Kimmel Live is a very popular late night talk show on the U.S. ABC channel and airs from Monday through Friday at 11:35 pm. Jimmy Kimmel is a nationally loved comedian who regularly interviews world-famous celebrities on his show.

Well Monsta X is going join this hall of fame of celebrities and perform on Jimmy Kimmel's stage. For those of you who wanted to go watch their performance firsthand, better luck next time. The tickets were all sold out immediately after their release. This already shows the enormous heat and attention Monsta X is receiving from U.S. fans.

Oh and another thing. Internationally acclaimed hip-hop musician French Montana might be in the show with Monsta X! Well, it's no secret that French Montana and Monsta X have built a special relationship by working together on the song WHO DO YOU LOVE. It's going to be a show you don't want to miss.

Keep an eye out for Monsta X's flourishing career as they're also going to be performing at the Teen Choice Awards on August 11th.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com


