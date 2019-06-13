1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JEON SO-MI From I.O.I Is Debuting Solo Today!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Jeon So-mi from the former K-pop girl group I.O.I is debuting as a solo artist today!!

It's about time! Three years since Somi performed on stage as I.O.I

Watch out, everybody! Her solo debut single Birthday, is going to be released at 6 p.m. through online music sites!

It's been too long So-mi. This is what fans have been desperately waiting for since I.O.I's last performance and their break-up in 2016. Even though many of the other members have been active in the K-pop music scene, So-mi remained rather dormant until now. Fans who have not forgotten the charisma and talent So-mi showed on stage as the leader of I.O.I were growing impatient to see So-mi on stage again with her own original songs.

Well, this one isn't going to disappoint. So-mi's solo album was produced by Black Label, a YG-affiliated record label, and she participated in writing the songs along with the famous hit song producer, Teddy Park.

Photo from Black Label

Photo from Black Label

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Black Label

Photo from Black Label

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted Struggling During Events in the Philippines and Macao 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT