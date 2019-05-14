Who Wore It Better? BTS JIMIN or EXO SEHUN?!

If you can get the Jimin version of an outfit and a Sehun version of an outfit, which would you choose? It's quite a difficult choice, especially when both stars looking extraordinarily dashing in whatever they wear! But there comes a time where we do have to make a choice between our two ultimate favorite biases.

Jimin and Sehun spotted wearing the same outfits more than once!

1. Wet vs. Dry?

There is definitely a stark contrast in how these two K-pop stars wore this shirt! One is keeping it dry and the other is opting for a more hand-made see-through look by soaking it in water. Trés sexy!

2. Oof, this is a hard one

It's definitely harder to tell who wore it better in these pictures since both are showing a striking similarity. Not only is the set of the stage similar to the other's, but also the dance pose they are in are oddly alike. But we can surely say, they both look great!

3. What about this ombré sweater?

Seems like even Sehun's hair is matching the ombré color change of the shirt. His hair color matches the reddish the bottom half of the sweater. But that isn't to say BTS Jimin isn't fitting seamlessly into his sweater!

Who do you think wore it better?

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

