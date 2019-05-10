BTS Performing In Busan Asiad Stadium In June!

BTS is finally coming back to Korea!

They will be performing in the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium on the upcoming June 15th and 16th. It seems like they have been roaming foreign lands forever, growing fandoms and popularity in every corner of the world. Even Up until the 11th and the 12th, BTS is scheduled to stay on North American grounds 25,000 audiences can attend the concert, But their long world tour is over for now, so they can spend more time to the dedicated local fans. This performance especially holds more value to some of the members as they are performing in their hometown. Jungkook and Jimin are from Busan and they have on multiple occasions shown their nostalgic affection towards this city. Jimin, for example, is known to repeatedly make generous donations to underprivileged children in the state of Busan.

Unfortunately, BTS couldn’t use the main stadium because of the upcoming East Asian cup soccer tournament in December. The grass in the stadium has to be maintained in pristine shape before the international sports tournament, and a large army of fans was a definite threat to the maintenance of the Stadium's amenities. Not to fret, however. A good number of people can still fit in the Auxiliary stadium. 25,000 audiences can attend the concert standing. If you are a fan who wishes to know more about how to get tickets for any of their next events and partake in the BTS glory, stay tuned on our Facebook page and YouTube Channel, as we will soon be posting more info on how you can make this happen!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



