A Compilation of Cute and Funny Moments During BTS’s interview

Screenshot from Access Hollywood

I brought here some of the cute and funny moments where BTS best showed their cute personalities and unwavering love towards fans. So even with BTS setting world records and successfully marching forward, let’s not forget that BTS is still and always will be a loving and friendly idol to the ARMY.

You can really see their love for ARMY!

The first interview is with Denny Devito on Entertainment Today. Denny Devito greets BTS in Korean.

‘Annyeonghaseyo! I practiced for you!’ he says,

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

BTS member Jimin cleverly reacts to his greeting by saying ‘Hello! I practiced.’

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

Let's all take a moment of silence to appreciate how cute Jimin is.

From Giphy

Here’s another interview with BTS on Ellen.
Ellen playfully asks if they ever hooked up with one of the ARMYs.

Screenshot from the Ellen Show

RM, alone understands the question and bursts out with laughter.

Screenshot from the Ellen Show

The translator refines the meaning of hook up and asks BTS if they ever went on a date with ARMY.

Screenshot from the Ellen Show

RM turns to the fans and says, “We are doing it right now!”

Screenshot from the Ellen Show

I'm sure many fans visited the ER that day for a melted heart.

From Giphy

Ellen persists the question jokingly and says “You know what I mean” and turns to the translator saying “Explain what hooked up means, come on.”

Screenshot from the Ellen Show

When V finally understands he defiantly replies “NOT! NOT! NO,”
relieving infatuated fans from worry.

Screenshot from the Ellen Show

This is from the AMAs Red carpet Interview with Entertainment Today.
The interviewer, Keltie Knight, asks “you guys are all together but you didn’t bring your girlfriends”

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

I'm sure many zealous fans around the world anxiously waited for BTS's reply. but RM's reply did not disappoint.
“We didn’t make one” We got ARMYs we got like thousands of girlfriends today in here, Microsoft Arena, so we don’t worry,”

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

Screenshot from Entertainment Today

How sweet of him to refer to the ARMY as their girlfriends.
STOP GIVING US MORE REASONS TO LOVE YOU. PLEASE STOP. WE ALREADY HAVE ENOUGH.

From Giphy

During an interview with Access Hollywood, BTS was asked,
“how do you guys deal with the girls?”

Screenshot from Access Hollywood

Jin replies, “I don’t have any thoughts”

Screenshot from Access Hollywood

To which, RM elaborates,
“we don’t actually have any time for that you see. We’re at different countries for half a year so it’s very hard, but we’ll see”
The interviewer moves on to another question about the ARMY.
“Have you guys been injured yet in a rush of fans? Any injuries yet?”
RM replies,

Screenshot from Access Hollywood

Screenshot from Access Hollywood

“ Not by fans, but I always hurt myself”
and again, not to put the blame on any fans he sweetly emphasizes,
“Yea kinda, the fans don’t hurt me. I always hurt myself,” .

From Giphy

NOBODY CAN HURT RM, NOT EVEN YOURSELF. DO YOU UNDERSTAND?

From Giphy

 By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

