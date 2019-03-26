1 읽는 중

BTS's JIMIN's PROMISE Reaches 140 Million Streams

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

BTS's Jimin's solo track, Promise has reached 140 million streams on Sound Cloud.

This is just insane

Photo from BTS Sound Cloud

Promise was released on last December 31st and has successfully displayed the vocalist's musical sentiment as well as his talent as a singer-song writer. The song holds the record as a K-pop track with the most streams on Sound Cloud. Not only that, it has steadily been on "global chart top 50", proving the massive love and attention that the music has been receiving from fans around the world.

Immediately after the release of the idol's self-written song, the track topped charts in every category including pop genre in 9 countries such as U.S, England, Canada, Germany, France and more. On top of that, it maintained its first place on every chart in all genres in U.S, which is the country that Sound Cloud is the most widely used in.

Forbes commented on Promise that it's a track that rewrote history by surpassing the record set by Drake's Duppy Freestyle by 3.6 million streams. Even a famous American journalist, Colleen Nika said it's such a sensation that the 23-year-old idol broke the world-famous superstar, Drake's record with a non-hip-hop track on Sound Cloud that is deemed to be predominantly for hip-hop music.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

