1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SEUNGRI, JUNG JOON YOUNG Case Continues Burning Through the Nation

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Seungri and Jung Joon Young have finished their police investigations overnight and returned home this morning, March 15th.

Other celebrities are being exposed one by one, when will it stop??

Jung Joon Young was under police investigation for charges of illegally taking adult videos and distributing them to other people. There have been ten victims. Back in 2016, he had been accused of taking secret videos of his girlfriend, but was acquitted. This instance is also being looked into again as to whether there was some cooperation with the police that led to his being let off the hook.

Additionally, the police also collected urine and hair samples to test Jung for the usage of illegal drugs. Considering the seriousness and graveness of this case, police are searching for ways to file for an arrest warrant.

Seungri received police investigation for charges of acting as a mediator for prostitution. He is also suspected of having evaded taxes, using illegal drugs, and working together with the police. Seungri is scheduled to start his mandatory active military service this upcoming March 25th, in only ten days. He has stated that he has applied to postpone his starting date.

Both persons' crime accusations came to light through the revealing of a Kakao chat room conversation. It is because of this that the cellphones of the two accused were of such interest, that the phones be handed in for investigation to look at the saved conversations. However, as of the investigations, Seungri did not comply with the police requests to turn in his phone, and Jung Joon Young said that he changed phones two weeks ago, and turned in his new phone.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Another member in the Kakao chatting room with Seungri and Jung was also revealed to be Lee Jong Hyun, a member of group CNBLUE. Lee, upon inspection of the Kakao messages, shared in the videos and made various belittling statements about using women.

F.T. Island member Choi Jong-hoon was also exposed to have solicited police to not make an announcement about a time he drove while intoxicated, and thus announced his resignation from the entertainment industry. HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun-hyung, who watched the illegal videos he recieved from Jung Jong Hyun and made inappropriate, demeaning remarks announced that he would be leaving his group.

All starting with the beating of a man at the club "Burning Sun" in January, this issue has grown to be possibly the biggest celebrity scandal, including illegal drugs, prostitution, and suspected police bribery.

It may still be a long road ahead until the case all gets cleared up, but authorities are doing the best to bring the issues at hand to light.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT