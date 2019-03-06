1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How RED VELVET Assigns Chopsticks at Their Dorm??

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

For those of you with siblings, do you have a special way to designate whose thing is whose? Red Velvet apparently has a special way to tell whose thing is whose that they can be seen using at their dormitory!

What a cute idea!

What is their special trick? Special member colors! As you can see from this shot during a VLIVE episode, there are a bunch of different colored chopsticks on the dishes rack. So, whose is whose?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Take a guess!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Irene is pink, Joy is green, Wendy is blue, Seulgi is yellow, and Yeri is purple.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Before Yeri was added to the group, there is a picture of the original four members when they debuted with their hair dyed with their personal colors. They stuck with these colors since the beginning!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can see other instances of members using "their colors" in a few other instances as well. Look at these wrist-slap bracelets they used in their music video and you can see they kept to their colors again.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The way they stick to their personal colors even just in their dorm with their chopsticks- it is so fun to see the members all get along so well. We are always cheering for you, Red Velvet!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT