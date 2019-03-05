1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"It's a Goal To Meet JIMIN Before I Die" ARMYs Deeply Agree With Journalist's confession

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from JAMJAM

Photo from JAMJAM

"It's a goal to meet Jimin before I die."
-Brianna Holt, Music Journalist of Buzzfeed New York Branch

A music journalist lost her neutrality because of Jimin's charm

It seems like ARMYs were not the only ones to have been shocked to see BTS's London Wembley Stadium concert that had been immensely paid attention to by fans around the globe to be sold out within 90 minutes. Foreign media journalists were one of them.

Wembley Stadium has a seating capacity of 90 thousand and is well-known as a concert venue where legendary rock band Queen had their concert at. Not only that, the place is also popular as a home stadium of Tottenham, one of the best British soccer teams.

Fans who were at ease thinking, "It has 90 thousand seats. There is no way I won't get one", had to face the harsh reality that the server crashed as soon as the tickets went on sale. The fans showed perplexity as to the fact that all the tickets were sold out in 90 minutes.

Jimin's foreign fans, who makes one of the biggest contributions to BTS's popularity, especially, expressed their emotions by saying, "Will I ever be able to see Jimin in person".

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Brianna Holt, a music journalist from Buzz Feed, a global news platform that has branches across the world talked about the issue on social media
with Ikran Dahir, a Buzz Feed's reporter who succeeded in obtaining a ticket to BTS's concert. The journalist said, "I wish. I am dying to see them. You don't understand. It's a goal to meet Jimin before I die", showing her love for the particular member. Ikran Dahir consoled her colleague by replying that there will be another chance someday. Ms. Dahir is already known to BTS fans by showing up on the British Buzz Feed interview that BTS was on last year.

The Brianna Holt's post has been widely shared on social media by ARMYs from around the world and is being responded, "What you feel is how I feel".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT