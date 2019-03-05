"It's a Goal To Meet JIMIN Before I Die" ARMYs Deeply Agree With Journalist's confession

"It's a goal to meet Jimin before I die."

-Brianna Holt, Music Journalist of Buzzfeed New York Branch

A music journalist lost her neutrality because of Jimin's charm

It seems like ARMYs were not the only ones to have been shocked to see BTS's London Wembley Stadium concert that had been immensely paid attention to by fans around the globe to be sold out within 90 minutes. Foreign media journalists were one of them.

Wembley Stadium has a seating capacity of 90 thousand and is well-known as a concert venue where legendary rock band Queen had their concert at. Not only that, the place is also popular as a home stadium of Tottenham, one of the best British soccer teams.

Fans who were at ease thinking, "It has 90 thousand seats. There is no way I won't get one", had to face the harsh reality that the server crashed as soon as the tickets went on sale. The fans showed perplexity as to the fact that all the tickets were sold out in 90 minutes.

Jimin's foreign fans, who makes one of the biggest contributions to BTS's popularity, especially, expressed their emotions by saying, "Will I ever be able to see Jimin in person".

Brianna Holt, a music journalist from Buzz Feed, a global news platform that has branches across the world talked about the issue on social media

with Ikran Dahir, a Buzz Feed's reporter who succeeded in obtaining a ticket to BTS's concert. The journalist said, "I wish. I am dying to see them. You don't understand. It's a goal to meet Jimin before I die", showing her love for the particular member. Ikran Dahir consoled her colleague by replying that there will be another chance someday. Ms. Dahir is already known to BTS fans by showing up on the British Buzz Feed interview that BTS was on last year.

The Brianna Holt's post has been widely shared on social media by ARMYs from around the world and is being responded, "What you feel is how I feel".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

