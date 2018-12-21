1 읽는 중

Instagram Chooses BTS And BLACKPINK To Be The Top K-pop Groups

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS and BLACKPINK have become no.1 groups by Instagram.

Congratulations to all!

On the 20th, 2018 Instagram Awards took place. The awards consist of categories such as 'Top 10,''Most loved', 'Emerging', 'Top Boy Group', 'Top Girl Group', and 'Most Liked'.

According to the result, BTS and BLACKPINK were selected as 'Top Boy Group' and 'Top Girl Group', respectively. The accounts of both groups are managed by their companies and possess the most followers among official K-pop artist accounts.

Not only that, BTS has been chosen as a boy band with a photo with the most likes. The group has gained more than 3.2 million likes on the photo that they took at Billboard Music Awards last May. Also, #btsarmy was recognized as a fandom hashtag with the highest growth this year, while ARMY has been picked as 'Top Fandom Community'.

The winner of the most loved account went to BLACKPINK Jennie. The winner of 'Most Loved' is decided based on the views of photos and stories a celebrity has uploaded as well as the number of likes and comments the person has gained on his/her posts.

Jennie said, "Thanks for paying attention to my Instagram contents. "I will share more memories with my fans via Instagram in the future." she delivered.

G-dragon of BigBang maintained his top place on the list of 'Top 10' accounts with the most followers. G-Dragon has been ranked no.1 on the corresponding ranking for 5 years in a row since 2014.

On the list of 'Top 10' accounts, there are EXO Chanyeol, Sehun, Baekhyun, and Lee Jongsuk, a Korean actor. And for 'Emerging' account, Kim Sohyun, a Korean actress was chosen.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

