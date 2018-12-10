BTS Experience Minor Car Crash En Route to Hotel In Taiwan After Concert

International pop stars, BTS experienced a minor car crash en route to their hotel after their concert, causing many fans to worry about the members' condition.

Thankfully, BigHit confirmed that all seven members are safe!

Yesterday, on December 9th, the Chinese news media China Times reported that the van which the BTS members were riding in experienced a minor collision. BTS had been on their world tour holding a concert in Taiwan at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium for the past two days on the 8th and 9th of December.

According to these reports, on the 9th, only yesterday, the BTS members' van experienced the collision while on their way back to their hotel after a successful performance.

Though details of the situation are still unknown, it is assumed that a taxi that was holding ARMY stans (stalker fans) who were following the BTS van were also affected by the accident.

Staff members responsible for the concert exclaimed that "None of the BTS members were hurt and all of them safely arrived at their hotel rooms."

Meanwhile, BTS seems to have no permanent plans for a break as they plan to continue their world tour onto next year, where concert dates are already scheduled to be held in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and more. BTS must prepare for their concerts while all the while practicing for their performances at the numerous end of the year award ceremonies soon to come.

