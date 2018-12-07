BTS JIN Is Chosen As One Of The Top 'Sculpted Face' In The World

BTS JIn is chosen as one of the top 10 'sculpted faces' in the world by Czech doll designers.

Jin makes the list with his face again

On December 2nd, South Bohemian doll designers held a competition by themselves choosing men from around the globe who they think has the most ideal face features with 'golden ratio'.

It is known that BTS Jin made the list of top 10. Jin is the only one from South Korea.

A doll designer, Karel Ulich said "We've selected 10 out of 17,000 men from 58 countries and discussed who to be on the list from October 1st to December 1st.

And now, among the shortlist of the world's 'sculpted faces', CzDoLLIC, the team of doll designers letting people vote for the winner.

The voting ends on December 14th.

With BTS members' names keep being placed on lists like this one, it is being proved that BTS is getting more of global recognition.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

