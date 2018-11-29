PHOTOS: BTS V, EXO BAEKHYUN, WANNA ONE JINYOUNG- Idols Meant to Be Blonde!

If they're going to look this fabulous, they may as well have just been born blonde!

Maybe not born blonde, but born to BE blonde!!

Living lives as idols, always having people watching them and performing on stage for millions to see, idols are always changing up their hairstyle, cut, and color.

One of the most popular styles, if styled correctly, is the light blonde hair color. Done correctly, it can brighten the wearer's complexion and bring attention to their attractive facial features.

However, not everyone was made for this hair color, and it takes some special people to really pull it off. Let's take a look at a few male idols who can dominate the blonde-haired look like they were born with it!

First, we have BTS V.

Currently, in the blonde, Taehyung has tried other shades of blonde multiple times in the past as well... And nailed them all. Fans love seeing V in blonde, that suits his "anime" type facial structure and fair complexion.

Next up is EXO Baekhyun. At times bordering more on gray as an ashy blonde, the light color fits Baekhyun very well, as to be expected. It seems to give an even more youthful appearance to his face.

Last but not least, we have Wanna One's Jinyoung. Making his blonde appearance at their POWER OF DESTINY comeback, fans have fallen in love with their boy all over again. Resembling "the Little Prince," he was born to be blonde.

Did we miss one of your favorite blonde, male idols? Who is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

