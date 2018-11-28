1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Idols Who Didn't Get Along To Begin With

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1 and online community

Photo from News1 and online community

All idols seem to be close to each other and are in a good relation.
However, considering that they are all human beings just like all of us, it is reasonable to presume that they might have had some troubles due to different personal dispositions.

A firm friendship isn't built in a day

Among idols who are now on good terms with each other, it has been revealed that there are some of them who were not compatible with each other at first.

Minho and Key 

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

At first, I told myself, "We wouldn't have become friends if we didn't meet here."

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

Because we were so different, I bet he thought of me the same way.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

You know, why would we have to be friends..?
Yeah we would never be close.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

When I saw him for the first time, I was surprised.
How can there be a person like this? he was so unusual.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

I felt that he's so different from me.
Nevertheless, I expected at least one thing from him to be similar to me..but there wasn't.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

It was so surprising. But I tried to understand him.
But I was too young to understand everything.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

What he does start to go beyond my comprehension.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

So we always had a quarrel. But I tried to solve it in a good way,

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

Then he always said, "why are you always trying to solve it in a good way?"
So I got hurt because he told me off even when I was trying to take care of the problem.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

This is what basically kept happening over and over again.
It was like fighting with my wife that I didn't even have.
I feel like I've already experienced a marriage.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

It startles me sometimes!

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

But as time went by, I started to get to know how his personality is like, what he likes and what he dislikes.
So it became simple. I do what he likes and I don't what he doesn't.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

We started to get along well.
What's funny is that we used to be so different in so many ways,

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

but as time went by, we found out that we are the ones that have the most things in common.
It's like ping-pong. We go back and forth whatever we do together.

Photo from kakao screenshot

Photo from kakao screenshot

It's getting on my nerves!
The fact that we've gotten compatible with each other gets on my nerves!

Joy and Wendy 

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

I rely on Wendy the most among Red Velvet members.
I tell her my secrets the most.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

But we were not on good terms at first.
Really?

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

There were many misunderstandings between us because of our different personalities.
Wendy is a type of person who tries to be considerate for others even if she gets less comfortable herself.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

But when I was a trainee, I was like, "I'm the only one to look after myself." "I live my life by myself."

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

How these two people with totally different personalities got to get close?

"What time did you go out?" "What did you do?" "With who?" "Where did you go?"

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Wendy asked me about everything.
So I decided to be honest with her.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

"It's uncomfortable for me if you keep asking like this."
I mustered up courage and told her.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

"I have a privacy. If you keep asking, it makes me uncomfortable!"

This might make both of them feel unpleasant about each other.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

But what Wendy said was out of Joy's expectation.

"Thank you"
"I wouldn't have known that people get uncomfortable with it if you didn't tell me that."

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

I did that because I liked her and I wanted to know more about her.
What she did today, who she met.. just out of curiosity.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Ever since then, I figured out that Wendy is a good person.
So I got honest with Wendy.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

And I also realized that she is a person who doesn't doubt what I say and listens to me and accepts it just the way I tell her.
What I'm the most thankful for Joy is that she made me know what honesty is.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

I was able to look back on myself through Joy.
As I learned to be honest, I started to have people around me.

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Photo from Lifetime screenshot

Wendy and Joy gratify what's missing in each other by being a reliable unnie and an honest dongsaeng.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT