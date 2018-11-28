Idols Who Didn't Get Along To Begin With

All idols seem to be close to each other and are in a good relation.

However, considering that they are all human beings just like all of us, it is reasonable to presume that they might have had some troubles due to different personal dispositions.

A firm friendship isn't built in a day

Among idols who are now on good terms with each other, it has been revealed that there are some of them who were not compatible with each other at first.

Minho and Key

At first, I told myself, "We wouldn't have become friends if we didn't meet here."

Because we were so different, I bet he thought of me the same way.

You know, why would we have to be friends..?

Yeah we would never be close.

When I saw him for the first time, I was surprised.

How can there be a person like this? he was so unusual.

I felt that he's so different from me.

Nevertheless, I expected at least one thing from him to be similar to me..but there wasn't.

It was so surprising. But I tried to understand him.

But I was too young to understand everything.

What he does start to go beyond my comprehension.

So we always had a quarrel. But I tried to solve it in a good way,

Then he always said, "why are you always trying to solve it in a good way?"

So I got hurt because he told me off even when I was trying to take care of the problem.

This is what basically kept happening over and over again.

It was like fighting with my wife that I didn't even have.

I feel like I've already experienced a marriage.

It startles me sometimes!

But as time went by, I started to get to know how his personality is like, what he likes and what he dislikes.

So it became simple. I do what he likes and I don't what he doesn't.

We started to get along well.

What's funny is that we used to be so different in so many ways,

but as time went by, we found out that we are the ones that have the most things in common.

It's like ping-pong. We go back and forth whatever we do together.

It's getting on my nerves!

The fact that we've gotten compatible with each other gets on my nerves!

Joy and Wendy

I rely on Wendy the most among Red Velvet members.

I tell her my secrets the most.

But we were not on good terms at first.

Really?

There were many misunderstandings between us because of our different personalities.

Wendy is a type of person who tries to be considerate for others even if she gets less comfortable herself.

But when I was a trainee, I was like, "I'm the only one to look after myself." "I live my life by myself."

How these two people with totally different personalities got to get close?

"What time did you go out?" "What did you do?" "With who?" "Where did you go?"

Wendy asked me about everything.

So I decided to be honest with her.

"It's uncomfortable for me if you keep asking like this."

I mustered up courage and told her.

"I have a privacy. If you keep asking, it makes me uncomfortable!"

This might make both of them feel unpleasant about each other.

But what Wendy said was out of Joy's expectation.

"Thank you"

"I wouldn't have known that people get uncomfortable with it if you didn't tell me that."

I did that because I liked her and I wanted to know more about her.

What she did today, who she met.. just out of curiosity.

Ever since then, I figured out that Wendy is a good person.

So I got honest with Wendy.

And I also realized that she is a person who doesn't doubt what I say and listens to me and accepts it just the way I tell her.

What I'm the most thankful for Joy is that she made me know what honesty is.

I was able to look back on myself through Joy.

As I learned to be honest, I started to have people around me.

Wendy and Joy gratify what's missing in each other by being a reliable unnie and an honest dongsaeng.

