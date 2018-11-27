CHANYEOL Shows Up As DEADPOOL At His Birth Day Party

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Approximately a month ago, SM annual Halloween party took place.
Each year SM artists put on a costume and contend for the first place.

Iron Man back then and now Deadpool.. what is he going to be next?

Of all people, Chanyeol was one of the most anticipated contestants of 2018 SM Halloween party since he wore an Iron Man costume that is worth 130 million KRW last year and won the contest.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

He was planning to wear a Deadpool costume that he requested a designer make. However, since the costume was coming from overseas, and it had a gun and swords coming with it, it is known that it took 2 weeks for the costume to pass through customs.

Because of the delay, he wasn't able to make it to the Halloween event in the costume. So instead, he showed up in it at his birthday party yesterday.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans who saw these photos commented, "I wish I was there", "The costume goes really well with him" and etc.

Now that he has been Iron Man and Deadpool, what do you guys think he is going to show up as next year?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

