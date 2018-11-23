Girl Group Where All Members Have Abs!

It has become a lifetime dream for many people to have good-looking abs.

A group of people with abs..it's crazy!

Regular workout, balanced meal are prerequisites to have those nice abs. But it also requires consistency as well as steadiness, which makes it even tougher for people to keep up with it.

Nowadays, we can witness abs from a lot of K-pop stars.

However, just because abs can be easily spotted from K-pop stars, it is never a common thing for whole group members to have abs.

Surprisingly, there is a group where all members have abs, which is ridiculously amazing.

It's TWICE.

Let's check out the abs each member has.

It's evident that they have put in so much effort into keeping their bodies in shape to show the best of them on stage.

It must have never been easy for them since maintaining their good body figure is both physically and mentally demanding.

Some of the members have expressed the hardships they underwent to stay fit.

For instance, Jungyeon, at the showcase of their 3rd mini album Ecoaster: Lane 1, said that her biggest source of stress was from the fact that she had to contain herself from eating a lot. Also, Nayeon revealed that she has never had school lunch when she was in high school. Instead, she brought sweet potatoes and eggs to have them for lunch to keep herself in shape.

In addition, other members such as Momo, Jihyo, and Sana had to lose several kilos for the purpose of watching their figures.

Despite such struggles, each member has been making steady progress and constantly strived to be better.

TWICE deserves to be recognized more for their hard work for sure!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

