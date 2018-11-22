1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE Comeback Show Airs Tonight at 6 PM!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Wanna One's first regular album 1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY) was released just a few days ago on November 19th. And now, Wanna One is going to make a show-stopping comeback on stage later today, November 22.

I can't wait to see all their shining faces again!!

Wanna One will make an appearance to their fans for the first time after their comeback on Wanna One COMEBACK SHOW: POWER OF DESTINY, scheduled to air later today at 6 pm on Mnet.


The comeback show will be the first time showing stage performances for their new songs including the title song, Spring Breeze.

Additionally, viewers will be able to hear them talking about various subjects at their "Comeback Table," where they will talk about their comeback while eating mukbang-style, as well as have a "Fall Welcoming Sketch Contest," all at their comeback show under the theme of destiny.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

