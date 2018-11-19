1 읽는 중

Inside Story of Japanese Show 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' With BTS Is Revealed

Photo from online community

A famous Japanese TV show, NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen, is known that they dispatched a member of the staff to Europe to cast BTS.

So this is what happened after all!

On the 18th, Nikkan Gendai, a Japanese media, pointed out that artists who show up on Kohaku Uta Gassen longer get as much attention as they used to from the public. They also pointed out the internal trouble within the show such as the show's executive producer's sexual abuse case being exposed, and BTS's appearance on the show falling through.

NHK said, "We sent an employee to BTS's Europe tour that was held this October and it was almost confirmed. Plus, TVXQ and some other K-pop stars were planned to be on the show too." "But it was October 30th when this decision was reversed because of the impressment issue. Now, the Korean wave is complete NG." they added

The media explained that it would have been hard for BTS to appear on the show anyway even if it were not for the shirt. They pointed out that the shirt wasn't the decisive factor in reversing the decision.

The domestic response in Japan is that the popularity of Kohaku Uta Gassen is on the decline regardless of BTS's appearance. So that is why NHK tried to cast a K-pop idol as a breakthrough.

However, recently, Yoshioka Toshi, an entertainment reporter pinpointed that BTS is receiving so many love calls from all around the world regardless of this issue. Since BTS has a solid fanbase of young female in 10th and 20th, whether they show up on Kohaku Uta Gassen or not doesn't really affect their popularity because viewers of the show are predominantly elders.

Meanwhile, it has been proven that BTS's popularity and Japanese fans' enthusiasm over BTS are enduring with the recent success of BTS's concerts in Japan, contrary to what people have been concerned about.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

