Check Out Idols Who Represent Fashion Brands For This Season

photos from Samsung Mulsan Fashion and Adidas Originals

Photo from Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals recently started a special promotion with GOT7 as their new brand model.
They created emojis of GOT7 wearing Adidas Originals Superstar and Adicolor.
Last month, a pop-up store opened for 3 days. On the last day of the pop-up store, which is 7th, a fan signing event with 77 fans was held.

They are doing an amazing job as models!

Photo from Samsung Mulsan

Photo from Samsung Mulsan

Beanpole Outdoor changed its name to Beanpole Sports and selected TWICE as their new model. Beanpole actually has attained a good result of having a high inflow of customers in 20th after choosing the girl group as a model who has a high fanbase of young people.
A YouTube video of Beanpole Sports with TWICE in it has hit 4 million views and as photos of TWICE as a model of the brand spread online, the inflow rate of customers in 20th exceeded 20%.

Beanpole Sports also released a down jacket that is named after TWICE. With distinctive colors and shiny material used, it is a sporty product with a youthful feeling added to it. This product is not targeted to only young people but also to a diverse customer base with 3 different lengths to match the individual style and different occasions.

Photo from Gregory

Photo from Gregory

Gregory, a lifestyle brand based on outdoor products, selected iKon as their first official model. Gregory said, "We expect iKon to appeal our brand to a various consumer base with their seven diverse characteristics as well as with their vigorous energy." iKon, who promoted Gregory's products on iKon TV last spring, is going to be the model of the brand during F/W season for a year.

Photo from LF Lafuma

Photo from LF Lafuma

Lafuma recently appointed Seventeen as their model for this F/W season. They mentioned the reason why they chose Seventeen, "We think that the healthy and sophisticated image they have suits well with what Lafuma is aiming for." "We are planning to take this chance to establish ourselves as an outdoor brand that leads the trend."
As the brand expected, Seventeen is doing its best as a model.  The first preorder for Lafuma X Seventeen Life Package that was released a few months ago was all sold out in 3 days.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

