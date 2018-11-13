New Faces of SM Entertainment New Group NCT VISION Unveiled

SM recently unveiled the members of NCT VISION, another unit of NCT.

Can't wait to see the new NCT as a whole on stage !

There are some who fans could already recognize, while some of them are rarely known. An interesting fact about this upcoming group is that the members are mostly from China.

Now, let's take a look who are the lucky ones!

The first one is Ten, born in 1996.02.27 and is from Thailand.

He has been part of NCT since 2016 and is planned to continue his career as an artist in NCT VISION.

He has released a song of his own, Dream In A Dream last year.

This is Lucas from Hongkong, whose birthday is 1999.01.25.

He got into SM by Hongkong Global Audition in 2015.

He was revealed as a member of SM Rookies and made his appearance on the music video of Dream In A Dream, a solo track of Ten of NCT.

Fans are paying attention to how much of a good rapper he is going to make in the group.

Next up is Kun.

He was born in 1996.01.01 in China. He has an experience of participating in a Chinese version of a song Without You by NCT U.

NCT VISION is going to be a group that he is about to be a full-time member of.

Winwin was born in 1997.10.28 in China.

He initially made his debut in 2016 as NCT 127.

As his dancing ability is quite known already, his performances are being looked forward to.

Xiaojun was born in 1999.08.08 in China.

He was one of the most recently unveiled members of the group and is gaining quiet attention from fans.

Hendrey was born in 1999.09.28. in Macau.

He was also introduced to the public a few months ago as SM Rookie.

There aren't many things known about him yet.

Yangyang was born in 2000.10.10 in Macau.

Along with Xiaojun and Hendrey, they are the ones with the least information provided so far.

With these young and talented-looking members disclosed at this point,

it is just irresistible for fans to eagerly wait for their official debut to be made!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

