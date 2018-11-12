1 읽는 중

사회

BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE's Favorite "It" Item

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community and Jennie&#39;s Instagram

Photo from Online community and Jennie&#39;s Instagram

Fashionistas all have one thing in common. That is, they know how to use fashion pieces well! These Idol "fashionistas" have a certain item that they like to use these days in particular, the French beret.

What could these two Idols love so much??

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

With the weather getting colder by the day here in Korea, the number of stars taking out their berets and styling it in their outfit is rising. This beret style is favored especially by BTS's V and BLACKPINK's Jennie. How about we take a look at how these stars style their berets!

1. BTS V 

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

V can often be seen wearing a beret both on the stage and off. There's even a common saying, "V is for 'Veret (beret)'" that expresses just how much he wears the hat.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from ellioti

Photo from ellioti

The brand of beret that he wears has even become such a popular item that it was sold out of stock. The official site says that delivery reservations are available. The hat costs 34,900 KRW. (▶ Visit Website)

2. BLACKPINK Jennie

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Jennie, as well, can frequently be seen sporting her beret both in her everyday style and while performing. It's not difficult to find pictures of her wearing a beret even on her own personal Instagram account.

제니가 착용한 RUSLAN BAGINSKIY Leather Baker Boy Cap. Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

제니가 착용한 RUSLAN BAGINSKIY Leather Baker Boy Cap. Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Jennie is wearing a hat here from the brand RUSLAN BAGINSKIY, a brand that is not as well known yet in Korea but is popular in the States, and modeled by the top model, Bella Hadid. This hat is priced at 350 USD. (▶ Visit Website)

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

The official Instagram of RUSLAN BAGINSKIY also posted a picture of Jennie, announcing that she wears their brand.

3. IU

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

IU also seems to enjoy wearing beret hats. She paired her beret with a ribbon blouse to give an even more uniquely sweet, lovely feel to the outfit.

Photo from Instagram @taeyeon_ss

Photo from Instagram @taeyeon_ss

Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

This fall, even SNSD's Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Yeri were spotted wearing berets! If any of our readers out there are dreaming of becoming a fashionista, one of the fashion people, we recommend trying out this style as shown by our beloved Idols. You'll be sure to make a statement wherever you go!

By Gothesun and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

