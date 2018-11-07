1 읽는 중

사회

BTS Is Ineligible for a Best New Artist Nomination at Grammy

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS has made a huge global success this year.

Why?!

As BTS formerly mentioned that their goal is to win Grammy and their unprecedented success proved their chance of accomplishing the goal, many fans have been keeping their eyes out for BTS's Grammy nomination.

Also, many critics anticipated that BTS is highly likely to be nominated for Best New Artist.

According to Forbes articles, however, it is said that BTS is ineligible for a nomination for Best New Artist since the boy band has released too much music during this eligibility period, which makes them unqualified due to Grammy standards,

The standard for Best New Artist is that an artist/group has to have more than 5 tracks but shouldn't exceed 30 tracks or 3 albums.

BTS has released more than 70 tracks within the year.

However, critics of HITS Daily said that the group might have a chance for a nomination in Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Duo/Group categories.

Some fans said, "The standard is unreasonable. They don't qualify just because they've worked hard?" and many other fans seem to agree with such remark.

Meanwhile, some big names such as Cardi B and Post Malone are known to be excluded from New Artist nomination list as well in accordance with the Grammy standard.

61st Annual Grammy Awards is going to be held on February 10, 2019.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

