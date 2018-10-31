1 읽는 중

PHOTO: SM Artists Get Spooky For Halloween

Photo from Chanyeol official Instagram

Since 2012, SM Entertainment has been holding a Halloween party every year.

What they are going to be for this Halloween is being so looked forward to!

At the party, all the SM artists dress up as a character that they decide on
and gather at a venue to celebrate the day and have fun.

Also, whoever has the best costume gets the title as a winner and a prize.

Today, the 31st, it is said that the annual Halloween party for this year's Halloween is going to take place.

It is one of the events that fans have been looking forward to and
they are very excited about the photos that are going to be released.

Now, let's take a look at some photos of SM artists dressed up for Halloween from the last few years.

Lots of cool costumes have been spotted over the course of many years from the past at the SM Halloween party.

This is such an enjoyable idea of SM's to have an annual party like this for artists and fans alike.

Fans especially get to witness their favorite artists do something they wouldn't normally see in daily life.

All the amazing and hilarious costumes that the artists will put on for today's event is being highly anticipated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

