What Is This Mysterious Video Related to EXO's Upcoming Album?

On the 23rd, SM Entertainment revealed a video on its official website.

Once you solve the quiz, you can get amazing photos of this member!!!

When you come to this site, you can find a sign that says:

"Speed-loving bikers enter the fragment of frozen time as they log into the red cube. Solving the given puzzle is the only route for all to escape. However, the bikers are unable to resist the temptation and reenter the cube."

If you click "CONTINUE" placed below the sign, the page directs you to the video.

It is a video of a circuit with a motorbike repeatedly running laps on it.

It may seem quite confusing to figure out what it is at first, but if seen closely, you can recognize that the circuit is designed as "EXO."

Considering the fact that EXO is releasing a new album called Don't Mess Up My Tempo soon, fans suppose that this image has something to do with the upcoming album.

A lot of fans are stunned by the way the logo was delicately designed.

And there is a blank under the video that allows people to enter 2 digit code. The code is concealed secretly in some part of the racing circuit.

If you solve the puzzle properly, you can see amazing photos of a member of EXO, D.O.! (You can find the right code at the end of this article)

Also, SM Entertainment, via Twitter, revealed new photos of D.O. for this album too.

In these pictures, D.O gives off the manly and charismatic charm.

What's more, a second teaser video of the new album was also unveiled, with a snippet of Gravity, a song off of the album that Chanyeol wrote lyrics for, as a background music, as well as D.O's appearance.

Many K pop fans are looking forward to EXO's new music and videos.

Don't Mess Up My Tempo is going to be released on November 2nd, 2018.

*The code is 12.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

