What Korean Foods Are EXO Members Really Crazy About

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MBC

EXO, one of the internationally known K-pop groups, seems to love eating.

You'll want to try them too!

Since they are in their 20s and their performance requires a lot of physical activity that is highly energy-consuming, their passion for food is often shown on camera.

Here are some of the footages that show the members' love for food.

Photo from MBC

From an episode of Exo's Showtime, the members demonstrated what they do and how they rest when they don't have any schedules.

Eating a corndog at Han River seems legit!

Photo from SBS

Chanyeol, who is said by other members to not eat that much, knows how to eat black bean noodles!

Photo from Youtube

Beakhyun is eating sweet&sour pork that goes very well with what Chanyeol is eating in the photo above.

Black bean noodles and sweet&sour pork is such a splendid combination!

Gif from online community

Xiumin and D.O. are eating fried chicken, a widely beloved food in Korea.

They eat the drumsticks as if they can't get enough of them.

gif from online community

 I need a person who looks at me the way Sehun looks at his chicken.

GIf from SBS

Another food Koreans love so much.

Cup ramen! It's so convenient and good to eat.

Always make sure to cool it down though!

Gif from online community

Eating a piece of steak has never been this neat.

I don't know what kind of meat that is, but that has to be juicy!

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

