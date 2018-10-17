"SM" Pulls Off a Collaboration of JOHN LEGEND and WENDY

The globally known artist John Legend and Wendy from Red Velvet, which has been taking upturn gave a heads up about their duet song, Written In The Stars.

This beautiful combination is about to be actualized on the 19th

the fifth song from SM Station X 0, is going to be available at 6 o'clock on the 19th on all streaming platforms.

Also, the music video of the song will be uploaded simultaneously on the SMTOWN YouTube channel as well as Station channel and Naver TV. Fervent responses from fans from all over the world are expected.

Moreover, apart from the beautiful harmony, they also acted enthusiastically in the video and it is deemed that fans will be able to witness something different about them.

In addition, Sing J. Lee, who directed music videos of Stir Fry by Migos, Sorry by Halsey is assigned to be the creative director.

The video is expected to attract the attention of the public with its sentimental melody with a sophisticated visual that contains the story of a man and woman who bump into each other on their way home every day.

Meanwhile, Station X 0, a collaborative result of Station, an SM digital music platform, and 0, an SKT cultural brand, is well-received for its songs created by the unconventional collaborations of artists.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

