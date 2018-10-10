1 읽는 중

The Reason Why the Word 'I Am U-know Yunho' Catches On in Korea

중앙일보

입력

Photo from U-know Yunho&#39;s Instagram

Photo from U-know Yunho's Instagram

Recently, the word, "I'm U-know Yunho" is used as a buzzword in the social network service (SNS) such as Twitter and online community.

Let's live like U-know Yunho!!

The word, so-called, 'U-know Yunho mind-control' seems kind of 'spell' to self-control.

Photo from KBS &#39;Happy Together&#39; screenshot

Photo from KBS 'Happy Together' screenshot

Photo from KBS &#39;Happy Together&#39; screenshot

Photo from KBS &#39;Happy Together&#39; screenshot

The group TVXQ's member U-know Yunho(32·Jung Yunho) is a veteran idol who debuted 15 years ago but has been steadily accumulated faithful images by showing the moment he practicing diligently via broadcasting program he appeared.

The beginning of 'U-know Yunho's mind-control' is like this. The words U-know Yunho's mentioned in the past suddenly reappeared on Twitter.

Photo from JTBC &#39;Knowing Bros&#39; screenshot

Photo from JTBC 'Knowing Bros' screenshot

It is the words that Yunho said when he appeared on JTBC Knowing Bros in October last year.

Photo from JTBC &#39;knowing bros&#39; screenshot

Photo from JTBC 'knowing bros' screenshot

-What is the worst haechung(harmful insect in Korean) for the human body?
-"The most harmful insect for the human is daechung(slapdash in Korean).

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

One netizen who saw this broadcast mentioned on his Twitter, "Today I was too tired so I brainwashed myself with 'U-know Yunho mind-control'" and repeated "I am U-know Yunho. I enjoy every single moment of being alive. I can easily overcome such an adversity".

This post was re-Twitted(shared) more than 28,000 times based on October 3 record.

On that day, 'U-know Yunho' also topped Twitter search word ranking.

-If you got passion, there's nothing you can't do.

Photo from JTBC &#39;knowing bros&#39; screenshot

Photo from JTBC 'knowing bros' screenshot

This post soon pulled out many sympathy and parody. Here's another hot-issued post.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"I am passionate=I am happy to do this work=I never get tired=I can beat this adversity=I am a U-know Yunho"

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"When you don't want to do something, but if you say 'I am a U-know Yunho. I am the guy full of passion', you can suddenly do anything by burning enthusiasm. From now on, let's call this 'Jung Yunho effect".

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from KBS &#39;I live alone&#39; screenshot

Photo from KBS 'I live alone' screenshot

Last March, when U-know Yunho appeared on MBC 'I Live Alone', he shared the moment he practicing choreography right after he woke up.

Also at that time, there was a phrase, "New morning has broken. I am U-know Yunho. I got lots of works but I am not tired. I am the incarnation of passion, U-know Yunho who never discouraged by boss".

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Many netizens who worry about impending situations such as 'Monday Blues', they repeated 'I am a U-know Yunho'.

Which is like, "I am a U-know Yunho. I have to take more than 200 online lectures for a month", "I am a U-know Yunho. Now it is the first period of Monday".

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from KBS &#39;Happy Together&#39; screenshot

Photo from KBS 'Happy Together' screenshot

One netizen was surprised and said, "Seems like people seriously suffer to endure Monday" and "There are more than 15,000 U-know Yunho phrases on Twitter".

About this, another netizen analyzed, "Seems like people want to live like U-know Yunho from October".

There are netizens who hypnosis themselves but on the other hand, there are people who say "Let's live roughly. U-know Yunho is already living life to the full for me".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

