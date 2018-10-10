The Reason Why the Word 'I Am U-know Yunho' Catches On in Korea

Recently, the word, "I'm U-know Yunho" is used as a buzzword in the social network service (SNS) such as Twitter and online community.

Let's live like U-know Yunho!!

The word, so-called, 'U-know Yunho mind-control' seems kind of 'spell' to self-control.

The group TVXQ's member U-know Yunho(32·Jung Yunho) is a veteran idol who debuted 15 years ago but has been steadily accumulated faithful images by showing the moment he practicing diligently via broadcasting program he appeared.

The beginning of 'U-know Yunho's mind-control' is like this. The words U-know Yunho's mentioned in the past suddenly reappeared on Twitter.

It is the words that Yunho said when he appeared on JTBC Knowing Bros in October last year.

-What is the worst haechung(harmful insect in Korean) for the human body?

-"The most harmful insect for the human is daechung(slapdash in Korean).

One netizen who saw this broadcast mentioned on his Twitter, "Today I was too tired so I brainwashed myself with 'U-know Yunho mind-control'" and repeated "I am U-know Yunho. I enjoy every single moment of being alive. I can easily overcome such an adversity".

This post was re-Twitted(shared) more than 28,000 times based on October 3 record.

On that day, 'U-know Yunho' also topped Twitter search word ranking.

-If you got passion, there's nothing you can't do.

This post soon pulled out many sympathy and parody. Here's another hot-issued post.

"I am passionate=I am happy to do this work=I never get tired=I can beat this adversity=I am a U-know Yunho"

"When you don't want to do something, but if you say 'I am a U-know Yunho. I am the guy full of passion', you can suddenly do anything by burning enthusiasm. From now on, let's call this 'Jung Yunho effect".

Last March, when U-know Yunho appeared on MBC 'I Live Alone', he shared the moment he practicing choreography right after he woke up.

Also at that time, there was a phrase, "New morning has broken. I am U-know Yunho. I got lots of works but I am not tired. I am the incarnation of passion, U-know Yunho who never discouraged by boss".

Many netizens who worry about impending situations such as 'Monday Blues', they repeated 'I am a U-know Yunho'.

Which is like, "I am a U-know Yunho. I have to take more than 200 online lectures for a month", "I am a U-know Yunho. Now it is the first period of Monday".

One netizen was surprised and said, "Seems like people seriously suffer to endure Monday" and "There are more than 15,000 U-know Yunho phrases on Twitter".

About this, another netizen analyzed, "Seems like people want to live like U-know Yunho from October".

There are netizens who hypnosis themselves but on the other hand, there are people who say "Let's live roughly. U-know Yunho is already living life to the full for me".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

