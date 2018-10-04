1 읽는 중

OFFICIAL: EXO Drops Exciting Comeback Details Including LAY's Participation

Photo from official Instagram

EXO confirmed and forewarned their triumphant return.

Scream if you've been waiting for this!!

The group is to come back on November 2 upon releasing their fifth official album DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO. Along with the group, LAY who is highly active in China at the moment has confirmed his participation in a Chinese track and a music video, bringing the attention of fans' by the group's completeness.

Photo from SM Ent.

While EXO has been crowned to be the 'Quadruple Millionseller' by exceeding a million copies for each of the four former albums consecutively, they've also been awarded in all sorts of music awards for five years in a row, taking over the world's largest water fountain in Dubai as the first Korean act, performing in the closing ceremony of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and many more.

EXO's fifth official album DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO will begin accepting pre-orders starting October 4th on various music charts.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

