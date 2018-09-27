1 읽는 중

VIDEO: GOT7 JACKSON Admonishes a Man for Putting Numbers of Fans at Risk

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

GOT7's Jackson prompted a parting shot to a guy who put fans at risk.

He looks dead serious!!

On September 21, short video clips on Twitter featured Jackson who became protective over his fans. Jackson was on his way back to the broadcasting company for the recording of KBS' Music Bank.

While he was walking slowly, greeting his fans at the site, one of his guy fans drove himself between fan groups by force to take pictures of Jackson. And during this process, this guy unintentionally made numbers of fans to fall to the ground.

Jackson who got startled by fans' scream initially prioritized their safety and then stepped in front of the guy to put his thoughts on the line. He said in a stern voice "You shouldn't' push a woman like this. Do you get it?"

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Fortunately, nobody was hurt by this incident.

Ahgase who've watched the following video clips responded "Why does he look so hot in his dead serious look?", "He seems mad but my heart flutters".

Not long ago, GOT7 released their third official album Present: YOU and are promoting title song Lullaby.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

