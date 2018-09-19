"Role Model=BTS"… Rookie Boy Band LUCENTE Say Their Dream Is Billboard Awards

Rookie boy band LUCENTE revealed their ambitious dream to stretch out to the world, following their role model, BTS' footsteps. Anticipations are high on whether this group, which is already garnering fans around Asia and Europe, will be able to set fire to the hearts of Korean fans.

ARMYs are reacting in two different ways.

On September 18, LUCENTE's debut showcase was held at Ilchi Art Hall located in Gangnam, Seoul, as they released their first mini-album The Big Dipper. Their album's title track, Your Difference, is a hip-hop based, future & pop genre of music, which portrayed the process of a once passionate love, fading away.

Even before debuting in Korea, LUCENTE has been proceeding with global promotions for 10 months, in countries such as India, Japan, and Hong Kong. They also recently signed a contract with Japan's Diamond Entertainment, which is an unprecedented step for a rookie group.

About what sets them apart from other groups, they emphasized their abundant experience they earned from global promotions. The group's leader U. Seong said, "As we promoted around several countries, we spoke local languages for all the concerts. We couldn't speak perfectly, but just like how actors memorize their lines, we also learned languages for each country. We memorized all the cue sheets so that we can perform without a translator. I believe this is the biggest difference of our team."

LUCENTE pointed to BTS as their role model. Leader U. Seong explained, "BTS sunbaenims not only have great talents but each member's charms are outstanding. Also, the synergy created when all seven of them come together is amazing, so we wish to resemble them. We also want to learn their aspect of placing importance on communication with fans."

They also spoke about their ambitions. Member Taejun said, "I dreamed of becoming a singer watching TVXQ, so I hope to hold a concert where we fill the Tokyo Dome like them." Parkha and Kogun said, "We want to achieve success in America, the largest music market. We'd like to stand on the stages of AMA(American Music Awards) and Billboard."

ARMYs who read this news responded in two different ways. A few of them wrote doubtful comments, such as, "Since BTS' success, rookies' goals got bigger... No one ever mentioned Billboard as their goal in the past", "To be honest, saying Billboard is their dream is going too far. There are steps for success. They should start from the bottom like BTS", "Does Billboard seem easy now?"

On the other hand, most of the replies sent support, "ARMYs, let's not forget all the hateful comments BTS received when they debuted and said they want to be like BIGBANG", "BTS also came up this much after they got so much hate when they were a rookie. These guys will see the light someday if they do their best with sincerity", "If they merely chase BTS' achievement, they will fail, but if they try to understand BTS' musicality and outlook on the world, they'll succeed one day. Fighting!"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com