From Musicals to Dramas… EXO Members Are Working Hard!

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO

Members of EXO are working in various fields of activity such as musicals and dramas.

They're talented in so many things!

Since their debut in April 8, 2012, EXO has grown up to be one of the boy groups that represent Korea, releasing numerous hit songs including Growl, LOVE ME RIGHT, Ko Ko Bop, and Universe.

Currently, EXO is taking a break after finishing their fourth world tour, EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn-, with the final show in Cotai Arena, Macau. However, even during their hiatus, EXO members are constantly showing individual activities.

First, leader Suho has taken a role in the musical The Man Who Laughs. The musical is an original musical, created based on Victor Hugo's novel, L’Homme qui rit. Set in the 17th century England, it lyrically portrays the tragic story of a  man who smiles even when he's sad.

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO

From his premiere stage on July 18, Suho fully expressed the musical's story with his outstanding tone of voice and rich emotions, drawing standing ovation from the audience. Attentions are gathering, as to whether Suho will establish himself as a 'rising star' in the musical world.

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO

Meanwhile, D.O. and Sehun are focusing on their career in acting. D.O. set out for his first challenge in historical drama through tvN's upcoming 100 Days My Prince. While D.O. has steadily expanded his acting spectrum, starring on the drama It's Okay, That's Love, and the film series Along with the Gods, curiosity is mounting on how he will act out a crown prince this time.

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO

Sehun also played the title role of the web drama Dokgo Rewind which will be released through oksusu and Kakao page on September 7. While the drama is a prequel of the webtoon, Dokgo, it follows the story of three men who comes together to fight against school violence. Fans are especially looking forward to seeing Sehun as an action actor through this drama.

Photo from SM Ent.

There's also a member who's showing his capability as a singer. On August 31, Baekhyun released YOUNG, a song he collaborated with rapper Loco. The song earned huge popularity, reaching No.1 on various domestic and global charts.

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO

Chanyeol and Sehun are also releasing their duet song We Young on September 14. Being the first duo from EXO, anticipation is growing on what kind of unique charm these two are going to present.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

