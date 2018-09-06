EXO CHANYEOL Asks Fans to Keep Order at Airports

EXO's Chanyeol left a post, asking his fans to keep order at airports.

Some fans really need to learn their manners!

On September 5, Chanyeol uploaded a lengthy writing on his Instagram, along with a picture of his torn slippers.

He wrote, "Fans who come to the airport to greet meet, I would appreciate it if you guys would please maintain order. It could have been someone's toes, not my slippers that got torn today."

He went on, "It's a relief that no one was hurt, but I reckoned I shouldn't leave things like this, so I came to upload this."

Fans who read this reacted by writing comments like, "Fans need to respect others and keep order at airports", "We're so sorry ", "Stay strong, Chanyeol".

Below is the full text of his Instagram post.

"Fans who come to the airport to greet meet, I would appreciate it if you guys would please maintain order. The airport is a public space, used not only by us, but also by all the other passengers, people waiting for their precious family, and even young children. It could have been someone's toes, not my slippers that got torn today. And even when the guards constantly asked to stop pushing, order were not kept at all. It's a relief that no one was hurt, but I reckoned I shouldn't leave things like this, so I came to upload this. I wish everyone takes care from now on, so that no one gets hurt at a public places like the airport. Thank you for always sending me love, and I'll become a person who can repay for that."



By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com