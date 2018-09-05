EXO's First Duo, Chanyeol X Sehun's 'Station X 0' Collaboration is Set to Go

Group EXO's first duo Chanyeol and Sehun are set to go for their first collaboration.

On September 4, according to SM entertainment, Chanyeol and Sehun will come out for the third runner of 'STATION X 0'.

Their duet song We Young will be released on September 14 at 6 PM via various music sites such as; Melon, Genie, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Xiami Music.

Their new song was first revealed at EXO's fourth solo concert's Seoul encore concert, EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn [dot] on past July.

During the concert, Chanyeol and Sehun's bright and refined stage stood out their perfect teamwork and received audiences' hot responses.

STATION X 0 is one of the culture projects that SM entertainment's digital track release channel STATION's spin-off version and SKT culture brand 0 proceeding.

Special collaboration tracks including, Taeyeon X Melomance's Page 0, and Baekhyun X Loco's YOUNG were revealed in order and receiving good responses.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com