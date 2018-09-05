1 읽는 중

EXO's First Duo, Chanyeol X Sehun's 'Station X 0' Collaboration is Set to Go

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Group EXO's first duo Chanyeol and Sehun are set to go for their first collaboration.

I am looking forward to see their amazing collaboration!

On September 4, according to SM entertainment, Chanyeol and Sehun will come out for the third runner of 'STATION X 0'.

Their duet song We Young will be released on September 14 at 6 PM via various music sites such as; Melon, Genie, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Xiami Music.

Their new song was first revealed at EXO's fourth solo concert's Seoul encore concert, EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn [dot] on past July.

During the concert, Chanyeol and Sehun's bright and refined stage stood out their perfect teamwork and received audiences' hot responses.

STATION X 0 is one of the culture projects that SM entertainment's digital track release channel STATION's spin-off version and SKT culture brand 0 proceeding.

Photo from sm entertainment

Photo from sm entertainment

Special collaboration tracks including, Taeyeon X Melomance's Page 0, and Baekhyun X Loco's YOUNG were revealed in order and receiving good responses.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

