"BTS, We're Proud of You" Even the President And the Prime Minister Compliments BTS' Achievement

South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon congratulated BTS' second No.1 on Billboard 200.

Yes, we are all extremely proud of their achievement!

On September 3, he wrote on his SNS, "Only superstars like the Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra, topped Billboard twice in a year. BTS, we're so proud of you."

Previously, President Moon Jae-in had sent a congratulatory message when BTS first took the top on Billboard 200 with the album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. He wrote, "The youth around the world have been consoled and encouraged by BTS' songs, dances, dreams, and passion."

BTS' prestige is soaring as they receive recognition from all over the world, even from the nation's Prime Minister and the President.

According to the newest chart Billboard announced, BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: Answer ranked No.1 on Billboard 200, the main album chart of Billboard.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

