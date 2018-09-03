1 읽는 중

EXO Got Caught of Their Comeback Styling at 2018 Incheon SKY Festival?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from online community

Fans are having a great interest on EXO's imminent comeback.

Take a look at SM's schedule highlights for the second half of 2018!!

Audiences who've watched EXO at 2018 Incheon Airport SKY Festival K-pop Concert on September 2 described their performance simply 'legendary.'

And as members spotted with new stylings such as Chanyeol with blonde hair and Xiumin with a hat, many are expecting that the members were trying to conceal their 'comeback styling.'

Photo from online community

Mainly, based on the schedule revealed by SM Entertainment, EXO is the group next in line following Red Velvet (August 6), Super Junior D&E (August 16), NCT DREAM (September 3), and Oh!GG (September 5). Accordingly, fans are assuming that EXO will have a certain comeback date after Oh!GG makes their comeback on September 5.

Photo from SM Ent.

Moreover, fans are wishing the group to promote their songs overlapping Chen's birthday on September 21.

Photo from online community

Ever since EXO released The Power of Music- The 4th Album Repackage, their performance as a whole team was a rare sight. And thus, fans are having a hard time containing joy for EXO's comeback rumor.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

