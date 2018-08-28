1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Having His Sub-Unit Graduation Ahead, a Leader of NCT DREAM MARK Revealed a Self-Composed Song 'Dear DREAM'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

NCT's Mark is graduating NCT Dream this year, a sub-unit of NCT consisting teenage members.

The notes are so touching tt

Through Youtube and Naver tv channel 'SMTOWN', NCT Dream dropped a second teaser video Dear DREAM on August 25. Members in the teaser greeted fans with bright, untainted smile under pink background.

Together with a sentimental melody, there's a touching note:

Let's don't forget
We are by your side
You must know that

At the same time, same place
We were together 

To the scale that nobody won't realize,

Among all things that flow
This is only one part
At least I expect 
This to become a bookmark 

This video lets fans to build high hopes on their new album as the lyrics written by Mark, Jeno, Jaemin, and Jisung perfectly harmonized with a relaxing melody. However, fans had to face a sad story that Dear DREAM is a graduation song for the leader Mark, who is leaving the group soon after.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Mark was born in 1999, and he becomes 20 next year. As he is no longer a teenager, Mark will soon wrap up promoting as a member of the sub-unit NCT Dream. And on the news of Mark leaving the unit, fans expressed their sadness.

In the meanwhile, NCT Dream is releasing second mini album We Go Up consisting 6 tracks including the title song Go Up on September 3 at 6 pm via diverse music sites.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT