Having His Sub-Unit Graduation Ahead, a Leader of NCT DREAM MARK Revealed a Self-Composed Song 'Dear DREAM'

NCT's Mark is graduating NCT Dream this year, a sub-unit of NCT consisting teenage members.

The notes are so touching tt

Through Youtube and Naver tv channel 'SMTOWN', NCT Dream dropped a second teaser video Dear DREAM on August 25. Members in the teaser greeted fans with bright, untainted smile under pink background.

Together with a sentimental melody, there's a touching note:

Let's don't forget

We are by your side

You must know that



At the same time, same place

We were together



To the scale that nobody won't realize,



Among all things that flow

This is only one part

At least I expect

This to become a bookmark

This video lets fans to build high hopes on their new album as the lyrics written by Mark, Jeno, Jaemin, and Jisung perfectly harmonized with a relaxing melody. However, fans had to face a sad story that Dear DREAM is a graduation song for the leader Mark, who is leaving the group soon after.

Mark was born in 1999, and he becomes 20 next year. As he is no longer a teenager, Mark will soon wrap up promoting as a member of the sub-unit NCT Dream. And on the news of Mark leaving the unit, fans expressed their sadness.

In the meanwhile, NCT Dream is releasing second mini album We Go Up consisting 6 tracks including the title song Go Up on September 3 at 6 pm via diverse music sites.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

