PHOTOS: BTS' ARMY Colors Seoul Olympic Stadium in Stunning Rainbow

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @_______jimini__, @bts_bighit

BTS' fandom, ARMY created an epic scene at BTS' concert!

It sure would've been a breathtaking scene from the boys' point of view!

BTS held their LOVE YOURSELF world tour at Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium on August 25~26.

Not only Korean fans, but also global fans from places such as the US, Japan, China, and Europe, all gathered at the concert's venue.

The number of audiences at the concert this day was 45,000 in total. The massive stadium was filled up with all these fans in no time since the entrance was allowed.

ARMY's real power was revealed as soon as the curtains were raised.

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

Photo from Twitter @JudetsyE

Seats started to glow in rainbow colors from all the lights coming from ARMY BOMBs. This created a spectacular view, which even amazed ARMYs themselves!

Throughout the show, fans passionately shouted out 'Bangtansonyeondan' to cheer for the seven members. The cheering was so loud that, it was later told that the sound could even be heard from outside of the stadium.

BTS now continues on with their tour. 33 shows will be held in 16 cities all around North America, Europe, and Japan.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

